May 9 Shares in MetroPCS Communications Inc was up about 20 percent on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported it was discussing a merger with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile USA.

The report came amid persistent speculation on Wall Street about a potential consolidation among second-tier wireless carriers. On Wednesday, Leap Wireless stock also gained 21 percent.

MetroPCS declined comment and Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

MetroPCS stock was up $1.32 to $7.88. (Reporting By Sinead Carew and Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric)