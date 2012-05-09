May 9 Shares in MetroPCS Communications Inc
was up about 20 percent on Wednesday after Bloomberg
reported it was discussing a merger with Deutsche Telekom
subsidiary T-Mobile USA.
The report came amid persistent speculation on Wall Street
about a potential consolidation among second-tier wireless
carriers. On Wednesday, Leap Wireless stock also gained
21 percent.
MetroPCS declined comment and Deutsche Telekom was not
immediately available for comment.
MetroPCS stock was up $1.32 to $7.88.
