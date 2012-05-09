(Adds analysts' comments, updates shares)
By Sinead Carew
May 9 Shares in MetroPCS Communications Inc
surged as much as 29 percent on Wednesday after
Bloomberg reported it was discussing a merger with Deutsche
Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile USA.
Deutsche Telekom was considering a stock-swap that would
give the German company control over a combined entity,
Bloomberg cited two unidentified sources as saying. Other
options included an initial public offering or an outright sale
of T-Mobile USA, Bloomberg cited its sources as saying.
The report came amid persistent speculation on Wall Street
about a potential consolidation among second-tier wireless
carriers. On Wednesday, Leap Wireless stock also gained
as much as 25 percent.
MetroPCS declined comment. Deutsche Telekom spokesman
Andreas Fuchs declined to comment on the report.
Some analysts had speculated that smaller carriers might
band together to better compete with the likes of Verizon
Wireless and AT&T, which had tried to buy T-Mobile before
the deal was scuppered over fears it could hurt consumers.
But MetroPCS and T-Mobile are not a good technological or
customer fit, one analyst said.
"It would make no sense at all," said Roe Equity Research
analyst Kevin Roe, noting that T-mobile USA and MetroPCS
networks run on different technologies. Also he said it would
not help T-Mobile's spectrum shortage.
"MetroPCS is spectrum and capacity constrained," he added.
MetroPCS stock was up 20 percent at $7.85 in early afternoon
trade, after a brief trading halt. It hit a high of $8.45
earlier.
Leap Wireless stock gained 18 percent to $6.04, after
climbing to an intraday peak of $6.43.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew and Edwin Chan; editing by Carol
Bishopric)