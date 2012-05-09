(Adds analysts' comments, updates shares)

By Sinead Carew

May 9 Shares in MetroPCS Communications Inc surged as much as 29 percent on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported it was discussing a merger with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile USA.

Deutsche Telekom was considering a stock-swap that would give the German company control over a combined entity, Bloomberg cited two unidentified sources as saying. Other options included an initial public offering or an outright sale of T-Mobile USA, Bloomberg cited its sources as saying.

The report came amid persistent speculation on Wall Street about a potential consolidation among second-tier wireless carriers. On Wednesday, Leap Wireless stock also gained as much as 25 percent.

MetroPCS declined comment. Deutsche Telekom spokesman Andreas Fuchs declined to comment on the report.

Some analysts had speculated that smaller carriers might band together to better compete with the likes of Verizon Wireless and AT&T, which had tried to buy T-Mobile before the deal was scuppered over fears it could hurt consumers.

But MetroPCS and T-Mobile are not a good technological or customer fit, one analyst said.

"It would make no sense at all," said Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe, noting that T-mobile USA and MetroPCS networks run on different technologies. Also he said it would not help T-Mobile's spectrum shortage.

"MetroPCS is spectrum and capacity constrained," he added.

MetroPCS stock was up 20 percent at $7.85 in early afternoon trade, after a brief trading halt. It hit a high of $8.45 earlier.

Leap Wireless stock gained 18 percent to $6.04, after climbing to an intraday peak of $6.43. (Reporting By Sinead Carew and Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric)