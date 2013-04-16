April 16 MetroPCS Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would reimburse activist shareholder P. Schoenfeld Asset Management about $2.8 million for expenses related to its proxy battle over MetroPCS's merger with T-Mobile USA, the U.S. business of Deutsche Telekom AG.

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management had headed a proxy battle against the merger that led to Deutsche Telekom sweetening the terms of the deal last week.

Shareholders are expected to vote on the deal on April 24.