April 15 MetroPCS Communications amended
the terms for its proposed merger with Deutsche Telekom
unit T-Mobile USA, and asked shareholders to vote for
the deal.
The move follows Deutsche Telekom sweetening its offer last
Wednesday, bowing to pressure from activists and proxy advisory
firms.
MetroPCS's shares, which closed at $11.52 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday, were down 2 percent in premarket
trading.
The amendment "significantly improves" the value of the
proposed combination for shareholders, MetroPCS's board said in
a statement.
The new terms include reducing the combined company debt by
$3.8 billion to $11.2 billion and lowering the interest rate on
the debt by 50 basis points.
As a part of its sweetened offer, Deutsche Telekom has
expanded the lock-up period - when it is prohibited from
publicly selling shares in the company - by 12 months to 18
months.