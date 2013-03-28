BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
NEW YORK, March 27 Influential proxy advisory firm ISS recommended on Wednesday that shareholders of MetroPCS Communications Inc vote against its proposed merger with T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, potentially swaying some shareholders' votes in that direction.
U.S. regulators have given their blessing to the deal but it cannot close without approval from MetroPCS shareholders. ISS's advice came after T-Mobile USA Chief Executive John Legere said on Tuesday he expects shareholders to approve the deal.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.