BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 28 MetroPCS Communications Inc : * Sued by shareholders seeking to block merger with Deutsche Telekom ag's
t-Mobile USA--court filing * Merger fund, others seek preliminary injunction to halt April 12 Metropcs
shareholder vote on merger * Plaintiffs say Metropcs proxy misrepresents or omits information that
shareholders need to know before voting * Plaintiffs also seek damages in the event they fail to win injunction and the
merger is completed * Lawsuit against Metropcs filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.