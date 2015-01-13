BRIEF-Intel appoints Aicha Evans as chief strategy officer
* Appointment of Aicha S. Evans as chief strategy officer, effective immediately
Jan 13 M6 :
* Canal+ Group and M6 Group renew their distribution agreement
* Renewal of multi-year agreement with Canal+ Group for distribution of all M6 Group channels and services by Canalsat to be effecitve from Jan. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Appointment of Aicha S. Evans as chief strategy officer, effective immediately
* Denis Shing Fai Yip will be appointed as a chief executive officer of company