UPDATE 2-UK's Worldpay misses revenue on weak U.S. business
March 7 British payment processor Worldpay Group Plc on Tuesday said revenue for the full year was lower than expected, hurt by weakness in its U.S. business.
PARIS Dec 18 M6 said on Wednesday it had entered into exclusive negociations with Group Darty for the sale of its website mistergooddeal.com.
March 7 Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson on Tuesday said private equity firm Francisco Partners will invest $200 million for a 16.7 percent stake in its iconectiv subsidiary, valuing the business at around $1.2 billion.
March 7 Taiwan IC Packaging Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Ld9kqp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)