MADRID, March 21 Spanish property company Metrovacesa, whose majority shareholders are in the process of delisting the firm, said on Thursday its chief executive had resigned and named his successor as Carlos Garcia from construction firm FCC.

Eduardo Paraja would abandon his duties shortly after four years as head of the company, Metrovacesa said in a statement.

Metrovacesa, which ran into trouble when Spain's decade-long housing boom turned to bust five years ago, said in December that its shareholders planned to delist the company.

It has faced competition, in offloading property assets to cut its debt, from Spain's "bad bank" designed to clean up the country's banking system which is also shedding assets on the cheap.

House prices have dropped around 40 percent from their 2007 peak and dozens of property companies have gone bust.

Real estate firm Renta Corporacion joined the growing list of insolvent companies earlier this week, while Reyal Urbis filed for insolvency last month.

Metrovacesa's majority shareholders, including lenders Santander and BBVA, launched a tender offer to buy all outstanding shares and delist the firm in December, at a cost of 99 billion euros ($127.96 billion). ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)