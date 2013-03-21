MADRID, March 21 Spanish property company
Metrovacesa, whose majority shareholders are in the
process of delisting the firm, said on Thursday its chief
executive had resigned and named his successor as Carlos Garcia
from construction firm FCC.
Eduardo Paraja would abandon his duties shortly after four
years as head of the company, Metrovacesa said in a statement.
Metrovacesa, which ran into trouble when Spain's decade-long
housing boom turned to bust five years ago, said in December
that its shareholders planned to delist the company.
It has faced competition, in offloading property assets to
cut its debt, from Spain's "bad bank" designed to clean up the
country's banking system which is also shedding assets on the
cheap.
House prices have dropped around 40 percent from their 2007
peak and dozens of property companies have gone bust.
Real estate firm Renta Corporacion joined the
growing list of insolvent companies earlier this week, while
Reyal Urbis filed for insolvency last month.
Metrovacesa's majority shareholders, including lenders
Santander and BBVA, launched a tender offer
to buy all outstanding shares and delist the firm in December,
at a cost of 99 billion euros ($127.96 billion).
($1 = 0.7737 euros)
(Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)