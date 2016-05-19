Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN May 19 Italy's biggest utility Enel has tabled a formal offer to buy fibre-optic company Metroweb, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
Enel's offer is part of its plan to roll out a high-speed Internet network - a key plank of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's reformist agenda.
"Enel has presented the offer to Metroweb shareholders," one of the sources said.
Metroweb is controlled by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), through its CDP Equity division, and infrastructure fund F2i.
Enel and F2i declined to comment while CDP was not immediately available for a comment.
Last week a source said Italian phone incumbent Telecom Italia had made a formal all-cash offer valuing Metroweb at 820 million euros. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
