ROME, June 18 A plan by part state-owned Italian
broadband company Metroweb to roll out a fibre optic network
across the country is almost ready and envisages an investment
of 4-5 billion euros, the Italian head of mobile phone group
Vodafone said.
"Talks to define the business plan of Metroweb Sviluppo are
almost finished and envisage 4-5 billion euros of investments to
build a network in line with the government's indications," Aldo
Bisio said on the sidelines of an event.
Bisio said governance and financial issues needed to be
worked out before going ahead with the plan.
Britain's Vodafone and Vimpelcom's Italian mobile
phone unit Wind signed a letter of intent with Metroweb
shareholders in May to build a fibre-optic network. The deal
follows the failure of talks over Telecom Italia buying a stake
in Metroweb.
