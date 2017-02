HELSINKI, June 25 Finnish forestry company Metsa Group said it had decided against investing in a biodiesel plant in Kemi, northern Finland, after a three-year feasibility study showed it would not be profitable enough.

Metsa Group, which has been trying to turn around its business by eliminating unprofitable paper operations and expanding into new areas like biodiesel, said on Monday the plant would have used wood as raw material. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Dan Lalor)