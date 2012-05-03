HELSINKI May 3 Finnish packaging board maker
Metsa Board reported an 88 percent fall in quarterly
adjusted operating profit due to overcapacity in European
markets, and said it was almost done eliminating its
unprofitable paper business.
Metsa Board's first-quarter operating profit, excluding
non-recurring items, fell to 5 million euros ($6.6 million) from
43 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average forecast
2.8 million euros.
"Our measures to eliminate the unprofitable paper businesses
are almost complete, and the losses of our paper business are in
the second quarter clearly smaller than in the first quarter,"
said the company, which recently changed its name from M-real.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)