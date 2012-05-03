HELSINKI May 3 Finnish packaging board maker Metsa Board reported an 88 percent fall in quarterly adjusted operating profit due to overcapacity in European markets, and said it was almost done eliminating its unprofitable paper business.

Metsa Board's first-quarter operating profit, excluding non-recurring items, fell to 5 million euros ($6.6 million) from 43 million euros a year earlier. Analysts on average forecast 2.8 million euros.

"Our measures to eliminate the unprofitable paper businesses are almost complete, and the losses of our paper business are in the second quarter clearly smaller than in the first quarter," said the company, which recently changed its name from M-real.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)