HELSINKI Aug 2 Finnish packaging board maker
Metsa Board said it expects its adjusted operating
profit in the third quarter to be slightly higher than in the
previous quarter as it continues cutting costs at its struggling
paper units.
Metsa Board reported its quarterly operating profit,
excluding one-off items, fell 41 percent from a year earlier to
19 million euros ($23.4 million) amid uncertainty in European
economies. That was in line with the market's average forecast,
according to a Reuters poll.
Metsa Board said demand for paperboard had normalised and
that its profitability was improving thanks to restructuring at
its struggling paper units.
