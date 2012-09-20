HELSINKI, Sept 20 Finnish engineering company
Metso withdrew its proposal for an extra dividend
after criticism over its plan to cut jobs.
Earlier this month, Metso proposed an extra dividend of 0.5
euros ($0.65). A few days later it announced a plan to cut up to
630 jobs in its Finnish paper machine operations, prompting
criticism from government officials and union leaders.
The Finnish state is Metso's biggest owner with an 11
percent stake.
"Withdrawing the proposal is in the Board's view in the best
interests of the company, its shareholders, the personnel and
thereby Metso's overall position and future development," the
company said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7658 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)