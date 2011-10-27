HELSINKI Oct 27 Finnish engineering firm Metso reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third quarter profit, thanks to healthy demand for mining and power plant equiment.

The company's shares rose 11 percent by early afternoon on Thursday after Metso reported its July-September operating profit increased 44 percent to 149.4 million euros ($206.5 million).

That beat all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts. Forecasts had ranged between 122 million and 149 million euros. ($1 = 0.724 Euros)