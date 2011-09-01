* Restructuring to boost profitability

* Power business to be integrated with paper and fibre technology

* Reviews alternatives for recycling business (Adds detail)

HELSINKI, Sept 1 - Finnish engineer Metso is to restructure by integrating its power segment with paper and fibre technology and look at strategic alternatives for its recycling business.

The changes, aimed at boosting profitability, were due to come into effect from the start of 2012, it said on Thursday.

"We are focusing on businesses in which we can have a strong global market position and in which services and technology close to the customers are decisive competitive advantages ... we aim to increase the simplicity and transparency of Metso's businesses," cief executive Matti Kahkonen said.

The order book for the company, which makes paper machines as well as crushers and grinding machines used by mining and construction companies, is currently at a record high, he said.

Metso shares were down 0.7 percent in early trade.