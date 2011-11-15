(Adds quote, detail)

* Metso sets new long-term targets

* Seeks EPS growth exceeding sales growth of over 10 pct

* Sets EBITA margin targets for new segments

HELSINKI, Nov 15 Finnish engineering firm Metso set new long-term targets on Tuesday and said it aimed to grow earnings per share faster than its sales target of more than 10 percent.

Metso, which makes machinery for the paper industry as well as for mining and construction companies, also set profitability targets for each of its business segments. It is reshaping its organisation and this new structure will come into effect next year.

The aim is for Metso's mining and construction unit to reach an EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin of 10-15 percent. The pulp, paper and power unit EBITA margin is targeted at around 6-9 percent and the automation unit at around 11-16 percent.

"We think that growth in sales and earnings together with high return on capital employed (ROCE) are the main drivers of our shareholder value going forward," Chief Executive Matti Kahkonen said in a statement.