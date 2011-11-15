(Adds quote, detail)
* Metso sets new long-term targets
* Seeks EPS growth exceeding sales growth of over 10 pct
* Sets EBITA margin targets for new segments
HELSINKI, Nov 15 Finnish engineering firm
Metso set new long-term targets on Tuesday and said
it aimed to grow earnings per share faster than its sales target
of more than 10 percent.
Metso, which makes machinery for the paper industry as well
as for mining and construction companies, also set profitability
targets for each of its business segments. It is reshaping its
organisation and this new structure will come into effect next
year.
The aim is for Metso's mining and construction unit to reach
an EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin
of 10-15 percent. The pulp, paper and power unit EBITA margin is
targeted at around 6-9 percent and the automation unit at around
11-16 percent.
"We think that growth in sales and earnings together with
high return on capital employed (ROCE) are the main drivers of
our shareholder value going forward," Chief Executive Matti
Kahkonen said in a statement.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)