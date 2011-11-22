(Adds detail, background)

HELSINKI, NOV 22 - Finnish engineering firm Metso expects a rise in sales and profits in 2012, thanks to healthy demand, the firm said on Tuesday.

Last week the firm, which makes machinery for the paper industry as well as for mining and construction companies, set new long-term targets and said it aimed to grow earnins per share faster tha its sales target of more than 10 percent.

Metso holds its capital markets day in London on Tuesday.

Shares in Metso were 1.0 percent higher at 25.75 euros, outperforming Helsinki bourse general index that was 0.5 percent lower by 11.39 GMT. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)