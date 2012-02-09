* Q4 op. profit 188.5 mln euros vs 175 mln euros in poll
* Q4 order intake 1.3 bln euros, down 12 pct y/y
* Expects 2012 sales, EBITA to improve
HELSINKI, Feb 9 Finnish engineering firm
Metso reported a bigger-than-expected rise in
quarterly profit thanks to strong demand for equipment including
mining machinery.
Fourth-quarter operating profit rose 43 percent to 188.5
million euros ($249.84 million), the company said on Thursday,
beating an average estimate of 175 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
"Looking at our customer industries it seems that mining
continues to be very active and demand for both equipment and
services is expected to stay good," Metso Chief Executive Matti
Kahkonen said in a statement.
But he also pointed to slower demand from the forestry
industry at the end of last year, and said he expected the weak
conditions to continue for a while. Metso makes paper machines
as well as machines used by mining and construction companies.
New orders in the fourth quarter dropped 12 percent from a
year earlier to 1.3 billion euros, below 1.63 billion mean
forecast in the poll.
Metso's order book stood at 5.3 billion euros at the end of
December and it said orders worth around 4 billion euros were
expected to be delivered in 2012, a sign sales in 2012 were off
to a good start.
The company forecast full-year sales and earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) will improve from 2011.
It also proposed a dividend of 1.70 euros per share and said
its board would consider later this year if an extra dividend
should be paid.
Metso shares were down 1.1 pct at 34.07 euros,
while the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods & Services Index
was 0.1 pct lower at 1110 GMT.
($1=0.7545 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)