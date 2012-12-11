HELSINKI Dec 11 Finnish engineering group Metso expects 2013 sales and profits will be at about the same level as this year, the company said on Tuesday.

The firm said it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization from its mining and construction business as well as automation unit to improve in 2013.

Its pulp and paper machine business as well as its power unit were expected to be less profitable than in 2012, it added.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)