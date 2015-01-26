BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
Jan 26 Metso Oyj : * says strengthens its complete offering for mining
customers by acquiring certain intellectual property rights related to
Rexnord's Falk mill products business * Says the value of the acquisition is not disclosed * Says acquisition allows it to provide replacement gears and pinions for
customers utilizing original equipment manufacturer drawings and
specifications for mills and kilns, and includes some key mill products
specialists (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.