HELSINKI, Sept 18 Engineering firm Metso
will start lay-off talks in Finland to cut up to 630
jobs in its units serving the paper industry due to falling
demand for paper machines.
Metso said on Tuesday it aimed to save some 30 million euros
($39.4 million) annually through the job cuts, which will take
place during the first half of 2013.
"The gains made by new communications technologies have
weakened growth in the consumption of printing and writing
paper. As a result, the market for new printing paper machines
has slowed," Pasi Laine, head of Metso's pulp, paper and power
business, said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
