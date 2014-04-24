HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish engineering company Metso reported a fall in orders and profit in the first quarter as miners held off from buying its crushers and grinders amid global economic uncertainty.

Metso's adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) in the quarter fell to 88 million euros ($122 million) from 103 million euros a year earlier and missing a market forecast of 92 million euros in Reuters poll.

Its order intake totalled 875 million euros, down 15 percent from a year ago and just short of analyst expectations.

Shares in the company were down 1.1 percent at 29.66 euros by 0910 GMT.

Metso spun off its paper machine business Valmet at the start of the year, cutting the size and the scope of itself and tempting rival Weir Group to propose a tie-up, which Metso rejected earlier this month. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)