HELSINKI, July 31 Finnish engineering company Metso on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter orders and profit, sending the company's shares higher in the Helsinki bourse.

Metso's adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) in the quarter rose to 131 million euros ($175 million) from 118 million euros a year earlier and above all estimates in a Reuters poll.

The company's order intake in the quarter totalled 947 million euros, down 2 percent from a year ago, but well above analysts' average expectation of 882 million in the poll.

Shares in the company were up 7 percent at 28.98 euros by 0918 GMT.

Metso spun off its paper machine business Valmet at the start of the year, cutting the size and the scope of itself and tempting rival Weir Group to propose a tie-up, which Metso rejected earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7467 Euros) (Reporting By Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)