SE Asia Stocks-End higher; Singapore index hits 18-mth top
By Geo Tharappel
Feb 13 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Monday as investor concerns eased after U.S. President
Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and
jobs in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Trump's change of tack to agree to honour the "one China"
policy, and his tax reform plans coupled with generally upbeat
global economic data also boosted sentiment.
China posted much stronger-than-expected trade data for