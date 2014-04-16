HELSINKI, April 16 The board of Finnish
engineering company Metso has rejected Britain's
Weir's approach regarding a potential combination of
the two rivals, the company said on Wednesday.
"The board of directors... has come to the unanimous
conclusion that this proposal is not in the best interest of
shareholders," Metso said.
A source told Reuters earlier this month that Weir had
proposed an all-share deal in which Metso shareholders would
receive 40 percent of the new company, and that the tie-up could
be worth 3.9 billion euros ($5.4 billion).
($1 = 0.7234 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)