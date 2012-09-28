M&A hopes drive auto stocks higher as European shares steady
* Shares in UK engineer Rolls-Royce drops after record loss (Adds details, closing prices)
HELSINKI, Sept 28 Metso Oyj : * Metso corporation : Metso has obtained EUR 400 million of new long-term
funding (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
SEATTLE, Feb 14 Boeing Co said on Tuesday it plans to fly its new 737 MAX-9 aircraft for the first time in April, a further sign the company will start delivering the large version of the workhorse plane in 2018.
