FRANKFURT Nov 19 German television maker Metz has filed for insolvency, a spokesman for the company said on Wednesday, adding that about 600 jobs would be affected.

Joachim Exner, who co-managed the insolvency of German peer Loewe, has been appointed as insolvency administrator, the spokesman said, adding that the company's production and customer services would continue for the time being.

Peer Loewe sought protection from creditors in July 2013 and filed for insolvency in October after a strategy to combat the economic downturn by focusing on premium customers failed. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by David Evans)