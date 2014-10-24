BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Wells fargo bank, n.a., said it is increasing its prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective tomorrow, march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 24 German money manager Metzler has appointed F&C Investments to oversee ethical investing for 12 billion euros of Metzler's assets under management, F&C Investments said in a statement.
The mandate covers Metzler's equity and corporate debt mutual funds and special institutional funds.
The agreement covers the environment, corporate ethics, human rights, labour conditions, public health and corporate governance.
Metzler already has 11 billion euros in assets under management in Germany covered by F&C's responsible engagement overlay product, F&C said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.