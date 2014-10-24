LONDON Oct 24 German money manager Metzler has appointed F&C Investments to oversee ethical investing for 12 billion euros of Metzler's assets under management, F&C Investments said in a statement.

The mandate covers Metzler's equity and corporate debt mutual funds and special institutional funds.

The agreement covers the environment, corporate ethics, human rights, labour conditions, public health and corporate governance.

Metzler already has 11 billion euros in assets under management in Germany covered by F&C's responsible engagement overlay product, F&C said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Clare Hutchison)