BRIEF-PetLife supersedes expectations to acquire Dr. Geoff's real food for pets
* PetLife supersedes expectations for the acquisition of Dr. Geoff's real food for pets
Dec 18MeVis Medical Solutions AG :
* Said on Wednesday Executive Board and Supervisory Board would carefully review offer of VMS Deutschland Holdings GmbH and publish a statement within two weeks after publication of offer document
* Said that according to initial assessment Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome takeover offer in principal and consider Varian Medical Systems a reliable partner for further development of MeVis Medical Solutions AG
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
March 20 Private equity firm BC Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. surgical center operator National Surgical Hospitals Inc, in a deal that could value it at close to $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.