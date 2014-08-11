BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
Aug 11 Mevis Medical Solutions AG : * Says sales stable in Q2 at EUR 3.2 million (prev. year: EUR 3.2 million) * Says H1 net profit slightly higher at EUR 1.7 million (prev. year: EUR 1.6
million) * Says H1 earnings before interest and taxes decreased slightly to EUR 1.8
million (prev. year: EUR 2.0 million) * Says completion of lung screening software solution expected in the third
quarter * Says at EUR 6.1 million, sales in H1 marginally lower than in the previous
year (EUR 6.2 million) * Says for 2014 expects slight decline in sales to EUR 12.0 mllion- EUR12.5
million * Says for 2014 anticipate EBIT of EUR 3.0 million to EUR 3.5 million * Says for 2014 expect liquidity of EUR 15.0 million to EUR 16.0 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago