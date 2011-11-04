SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore-listed palm oil refiner Mewah International Ltd said it is not aware of any information or possible explanation for the substantial increase in the trading volume of its shares on Friday.

Mewah shares rose 8.2 percent to S$0.46, with more than 36.7 million shares changing hands at 0348 GMT.

"The company confirms that it is not aware of any information not previously announced concerning it, subsidiaries or associated companies or any other possible explanation which might explain the trading," Mewah said in a statement.

Traders said investors may be buying the stock as it had underperformed its peers such as Wilmar International .

"Mewah has been way oversold in the past, investors may be picking up the laggards and this has dropped a lot more than the rest of the palm oil firms," said Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment Research.

Mewah shares have fallen 42 percent since August, while Wilmar has only dropped by about 7 percent. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Robert Birsel)