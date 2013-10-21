MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's Grupo Carso on Monday said it will pay out
a special dividend of around $700 million after selling its
share of Philip Morris International's Mexico business.
The dividend of 4 pesos per share is worth about 9.159
billion pesos ($708.26 million), based on the number of shares
outstanding in Carso and reported to Mexico's stock exchange.
The payout reflects the proceeds that Carso, a conglomerate
that holds construction, retail and energy businesses, received
for its 20 percent stake in Marlboro maker PMI's local unit
earlier this year.
Most of that cash will go to Slim's family, which directly
or indirectly owns 79.61 percent of Carso, according to its 2012
annual report.