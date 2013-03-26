WASHINGTON, March 26 A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Mexico on Tuesday, centered six miles (9.6 km) west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake, which struck at 13:04 GMT, was 20.5 miles (33 km) deep, the USGS said.

The quake was felt in Mexico City, where buildings shook, a Reuters reporter said. (Reporting by Vicki Allen and Michael O'Boyle)