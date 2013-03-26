(Adds reports of no damage)

WASHINGTON, March 26 A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the southwestern coast of Mexico on Tuesday, shaking buildings in Mexico City, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries.

The quake was centered six miles (9.6 km) west of Pinotepa Nacional in Oaxaca, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The state's governor said on his Twitter account there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which struck at 13:04 GMT, was 20.5 miles (33 km) deep, the USGS said.

Some buildings in Mexico City were evacuated, but the mayor said on Twitter that there were no reports of damage. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Luis Rojas; Editing by Vicki Allen)