MEXICO CITY May 11 Nuevo Grupo Aeronautico
(NGA), a holding company whose main asset is shuttered Mexican
airline Mexicana, said on Friday it has agreed to sell its
shares to little-known investor group MedAtlantica for an
undisclosed amount.
Mexicana, once Mexico's No. 2 carrier and the main operator
of international routes, ceased operations in August of 2010,
leaving a trail of angry creditors, customers, pilots, flight
attendants and ground staff behind.
Several companies have unsuccessfully tried to buy Mexicana.
The last known figures put Mexicana's debt pile at around 10
billion pesos.
NGA did not provide further details on MedAtlantica or if
they plan to put Mexicana back in operation.
(Reporting By Veronica Gomez and Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing
by Tim Dobbyn)