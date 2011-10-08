MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Troubled airline Mexicana, which stopped flying over a year ago because of financial troubles, will start offering charter flights, the head of the union told a Mexican newspaper.

The airline, one of the oldest in Latin America, got the green light from the transportation and labor ministries to offer charter flights from Monday through to mid-November, union leader Miguel Angel Yudico told El Universal newspaper.

"We're in talks with travel agencies to offer the service, as well as with airport and hotel people and everyone says they're very interested in the project," he told the newspaper.

Yudico could not be reached and a spokesman for Mexico's transport ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Mexicana de Aviacion, once one of Mexico's two biggest airlines, is under creditor protection in Mexico and the United States.

The airline's chances of resuming operations look dim after a string of plans to relaunch have failed since it stopped flying last August, swamped by its financial liabilities.

Last month, Mexican airline Interjet said it opted against taking over the operations of Mexicana. [ID:nS1E78D0IE] (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Eric Beech)