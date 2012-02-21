* Company has grown through acquisitions

Feb 21 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem on Tuesday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 146.8 million pesos ($10.5 million), an 84 percent plunge from year-earlier results.

The global economic downturn, which hurt housing and infrastructure investment in several of the countries where it has operations, and foreign exchange losses were behind the weaker bottomline results.

But its revenue in the October-to-December period rose 13 percent to 10.81 billion pesos from the same quarter of 2010.

Mexichem is one of a few Mexican companies that have been expanding aggressively in international markets. Earlier this month, the company said it was buying Dutch peer Wavin for 531 million euros ($703 million) after sweetening its offer a third time.

Mexichem has grown through takeovers to become a leading plastic pipe maker in Latin America. Acquiring Wavin would make it the world's biggest with annual sales of 4 billion euros, giving it a foothold in Europe where it plans to expand further.

Its shares rose 0.58 percent to 48.18 pesos in mid-morning trading on Tuesday.

