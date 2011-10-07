Oct 7 Plastic pipe maker and chemical conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it sees third-quarter sales rising 22 percent from the same period last year as it consolidates recent acquisitions.

Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) said in a statement that according to preliminary estimates, sales would rise to 12.313 billion pesos ($915 million) in the July to September period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are seen up 2 percent to 2.508 billion pesos.

The company has grown by buying up companies, including Policyd and Platicos Rex, and Alphagary during the last year. ($1 = 13.4550 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)