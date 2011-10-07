BRIEF-Gibraltar Industries to sell U.S. bar grating assets by its AMICO U.S. unit to unit of Nucor
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
Oct 7 Plastic pipe maker and chemical conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it sees third-quarter sales rising 22 percent from the same period last year as it consolidates recent acquisitions.
Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) said in a statement that according to preliminary estimates, sales would rise to 12.313 billion pesos ($915 million) in the July to September period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are seen up 2 percent to 2.508 billion pesos.
The company has grown by buying up companies, including Policyd and Platicos Rex, and Alphagary during the last year. ($1 = 13.4550 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit
OSLO/LONDON, Feb 6 The pace of consolidation in the crisis-hit shipping industry accelerated on Monday after three of Norway's biggest offshore oil industry service vessel (OSV) operators announced plans to merge to create one of the biggest fleets in the sector.
* Sale of stake would mark Shell's exit from Denmark (Adds DUC production figures)