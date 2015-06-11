BOGOTA, June 11 Mexican chemicals and plastic
pipe maker Mexichem will invest $800 million this
year to build factories in countries where it is already
established and improve existing facilities, its chief executive
officer said on Thursday.
Mexichem has 122 industrial plants, mines and laboratories
in more than 30 countries and its investment budget this year
will nearly triple from last year's $270 million.
"This is the most important year for Mexichem in organic
investment," CEO Antonio Carrillo told reporters during a visit
to Colombia, where the conglomerate makes 10 percent of sales.
Half of the investments will be spent on its ethylene plant
in Texas, while $100 million will be invested in projects it is
developing as part of an association with Mexican state oil
company Pemex.
The remaining $300 million will be spent on organic growth,
including in Colombia. Carrillo did not give further details.
The conglomerate is also looking into acquisitions in both
South and North America as well as Asia, he said, adding any
spending would be under the $1 billion it spent on takeovers
last year. The company's annual turnover is around $6 billion.
"We're a conservative company financially, which means that
since we bought a lot last year, we're in the digestion process,
reducing debt," Carrillo said.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)