Sept 13 Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. on Wednesday sold $1.15 billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MEXICHEM, S.A.B. DE C.V. TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 09/19/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.026 FIRST PAY 03/19/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 324.2 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 09/19/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/19/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 384.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS