MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican chemicals and
plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Monday posted a
$47.62 million third-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill
and higher revenue.
The company reported a loss of $61.65 million in the
year-earlier period, when it was hurt by restructuring charges
and a dip in revenue and core profit because of lower prices for
its cooling gases.
Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $1.43 billion in the
June-September period compared with the third quarter of 2013.
In August, Mexichem said it had reached a deal to pay $630
million to buy Tennessee-based plastic pipe maker Dura-Line
Corporation from private equity firm CHS Capital.
Earlier in August, Mexichem said it had signed a deal to buy
Germany-based Vestolit, a maker of durable plastics used for
windows floorings and pipes, for 219 million euros.
Mexichem shares closed flat at 55.76 pesos before it
reported its results.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)
