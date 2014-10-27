(Adds revenue, background on acquisitions, share price, paragraphs 3-6)

MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Monday posted a $47.62 million third-quarter profit, helped by a lower tax bill and higher revenue.

The company reported a loss of $61.65 million in the year-earlier period, when it was hurt by restructuring charges and a dip in revenue and core profit because of lower prices for its cooling gases.

Revenue rose 7.8 percent to $1.43 billion in the June-September period compared with the third quarter of 2013.

In August, Mexichem said it had reached a deal to pay $630 million to buy Tennessee-based plastic pipe maker Dura-Line Corporation from private equity firm CHS Capital.

Earlier in August, Mexichem said it had signed a deal to buy Germany-based Vestolit, a maker of durable plastics used for windows floorings and pipes, for 219 million euros.

Mexichem shares closed flat at 55.76 pesos before it reported its results.