MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexican chemicals and
plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Tuesday reported a
sharply lower first-quarter profit, hurt by currency exchange
losses and higher financing costs.
The company reported a first-quarter profit of $18.97
million, down 61.5 percent compared with the first-quarter of
2014, when the company reported a profit of $49.2 million.
Revenue for the quarter was $1.44 billion, compared with
$1.33 billion over the same period the previous year.
In its previous quarterly report, Mexichem said it would
take a cost hit of $9 million in the first quarter of 2015 and
$4 million in the second quarter, to restructure its operations.
Mexichem shares closed up 0.23 percent at 42.71 pesos before
the company reported results.
