UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MEXICO CITY Nov 23 A highway traffic accident due west of the Mexican capital killed 20 people and injured at least 15 others, the head of the country's emergency services said on Monday.
The accident took place along the Mexico-Tuxpan highway in Puebla state overnight and was caused when a car crashed into a passenger bus which sparked a fire that engulfed both in flames, according to local media reports. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.