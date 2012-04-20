* Calderon tweets message of condolence

* Four minors among the dead (Adds details and number of injured)

MEXICO CITY, April 20 At least 43 people were killed when a cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway in eastern Mexico, in one of the worst traffic accidents the country has suffered in recent years.

Pictures of the crash site near the municipality of Alamo Temapache in Veracruz state showed the side of the bus ripped open, with seats mangled by the impact and debris and luggage strewn across the road.

Mexican officials said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions along the highway early on Friday when the rear trailer of the truck decoupled, smashing into the bus.

After the two vehicles collided, another heavy truck traveling behind the bus ploughed into the middle of the trailer, Veracruz state government said.

Milenio news network said the bus was carrying 70 passengers, but only had capacity for less than 60. Four minors were among the dead, a local municipal spokesman said.

President Felipe Calderon expressed his sadness over the crash in a message posted on his Twitter account.

"My deepest condolences for the families of those who died in the terrible accident this morning in Veracruz," he said.

Veracruz's government said 27 people were injured in the crash, which occurred in a part of Mexico that has been plagued by drug-related gang violence in recent years.

Five of the injured were seriously hurt, local media said. (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Eric Walsh and Stacey Joyce)