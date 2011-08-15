MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Grupo AeroMexico, which controls Mexico's largest airline, said on Monday its July passenger traffic increased 32 percent from a year earlier, helped by a jump in passengers on its international flights.

AeroMexico (AEROMEX.MX), which went public earlier this year, said it carried 1.39 million passengers in July, up from 1.05 million in the same month a year earlier.

International passengers increased 51 percent from the year earlier, while passenger traffic within Mexico was up 25 percent, the company said.

AeroMexico has greatly benefited from the demise of rival Mexicana, which stopped flying a year ago buried under heavy debt problems, leaving many domestic and international routes unattended. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe, editing by Dave Zimmerman)