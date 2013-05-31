* Strike would start at midnight on Friday

MEXICO CITY, May 31 Mexico's biggest airline Aeromexico is in talks with a flight attendants union to try to prevent a strike planned for Saturday that would ground some 300 daily flights.

The union known as ASSA, which represents about 1,300 Aeromexico flight attendants seeking a hike of about 5 percent in salary and benefits, said on Friday it is in talks with the airline that are being overseen by Mexico's employment ministry.

The strike, which would start at midnight, would affect an average of 25,000 passengers daily - 14,000 domestic and 11,000 international - who travel on Aeromexico's fleet of 56 aircraft.

Aeromexico has offered to raise attendants' salaries by 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent, depending on inflation, over three years.

The union is opposed to the company's proposed "new competitive conditions" on contracts for attendants hired in the future. Aeromexico did not disclose what those conditions were.

Aeromexico has said that if the union accepts its offer, it will withdraw a request it made on April 12 for a federal labor disputes tribunal to review the contract.

A source close to the negotiations told Reuters that Aeromexico is maintaining its offer. The source did not want to be named due to lack of authority to discuss the matter.

Aeromexico, which carried 14.8 million passengers in 2012, went public in 2011. A group of local businessmen, along with Citigroup unit Banamex and airline Delta, hold stakes in the company.