MEXICO CITY Aug 10 A new partnership between
U.S.-based power company AES Corp and Mexico's Grupo Bal
launched on Monday will invest up to $2.5 billion over the next
five years mostly in Mexico's newly opened power sector, a top
AES executive said in an interview.
The 50/50 joint venture with Grupo Bal aims to direct about
three-quarters of the five-year investment plan to electricity
generation from both conventional and renewable sources,
including wind and solar power.
"In terms of scale, the idea is to grow our portfolio in the
next five years at least by 2 gigawatts with estimated
investment of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion," said Juan
Ignacio Rubiolo, head of AES's Mexican unit.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)