By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Aug 10 A new partnership between
U.S.-based power company AES Corp and Mexico's Grupo Bal
launched on Monday will invest up to $2.5 billion over the next
five years mostly in Mexico's newly opened power sector, a top
AES executive said in an interview.
The 50/50 joint venture with Grupo Bal aims to direct about
three-quarters of the five-year investment plan to electricity
generation from both conventional and renewable sources,
including wind and solar power.
"In terms of scale, the idea is to grow our portfolio in the
next five years at least by 2 gigawatts with estimated
investment of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion," said Juan
Ignacio Rubiolo, head of AES's Mexican unit.
AES, which has operations in 18 countries, will operate the
power plants that the partnership builds. All new projects will
require the agreement of Grupo Bal, owner of the world's largest
silver producer Fresnillo Plc and base metals miner
Penoles. Gurpo Bal also owns a pension fund and
retail assets in Mexico.
AES operates three existing power plants in Mexico
with total generation of about 1,055 megawatts. These include a
plant that has supplied Penoles with electricity for several
years.
In February, Grupo Bal announced the creation of oil
exploration and production subsidiary Petrobal.
The unit aims to take advantage of Mexico's historic energy
sector opening finalized last year. The reform allows private
companies to produce oil for the first time in decades and
completely opens the power sector to private investment.
Grupo Bal is owned by billionaire Alberto Bailleres, one of
Mexico's richest men.
The remainder of the joint venture's five-year investment is
likely to be spent on projects focused on liquefied natural gas,
water desalination and energy storage, an area where AES is
already a global leader, said Rubiolo.
AES Chief Executive Andres Gluski first announced the joint
venture in a second-quarter earnings call with analysts on
Monday, noting that over the next decade Mexico will need 25
gigawatts of new or replacement generation.
However, he gave no details on the scope of the plans.
Rubiolo said the AES-Grupo Bal tie-up will pay close
attention to upcoming auctions by CENACE, Mexico's new
independent grid operator, in which bidding terms on new power
generation projects are expected in October.
"We will play an active role in the auctions," he said,
adding that "this alliance in particular is designed to be
aggressive and a heavyweight in this market."
